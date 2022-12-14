We must remember lessons of the past
I read in today’s paper (Dec. 13, 2022) about the removal of the statue of A.P. Hill in Virginia. I am amazed and disturbed at the removal of Confederate memorials throughout the south.
I think the Confederacy is the worst thing that has happened to our country in our history. So please understand I have no sympathy for the Confederate cause. My concern goes back to a saying from yesteryear, “Those who forget the past are doomed to repeat it.”
The deterioration of our present government, from the OKC bombing on, tells us there is a neo-Confederate mindset in our country. Nowhere is this more apparent than the events of the past few years. We have a Republican Party that helped boost a friend of neo-Nazis to power over our government. Plus we have a Democrat Party (I am Democrat) who is terrified enough to accommodate the racist and classist views simply because they are afraid to lose centrist Democrats to the Republican cause. And the last decade and one half, that fear the Democrats have, has brought us to the brink of a second Civil War.
We must remember the past in order to condemn those who wanted or want to settle our political future through violence and hatred. If somebody (are you listening Democrats?) does not speak up to condemn the racist and classist views, we will find our country repeating the unlearned lessons of the Civil War.
Edward E. “Sam” Justice
Enid
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.