May I ask you to wander in your thoughts to our routine this morning immediately after getting up?
Where is the first place you go to in your home? If you are like most of us that first stop is your bathroom!
Imagine with me that you’ve been sleeping in a park, or behind a building, or in an abandoned house because you have no home nor even a roof over your body. You find there is no bathroom nearby! You have to walk several blocks to fine a place to relieve yourself. Imagine you are a woman, which complicates the matter.
That’s what it is like for too many of Enid citizens. They are honorable people. They are human beings who should have the dignity of a shelter with bathrooms.
Too many of us have not allowed ourselves to think of the above scenario. But it is real.
This city of Enid and its citizens must stop turning turning away from seeing this picture of nearly 100 unsheltered persons. It is our civilized privilege and responsibility to care about the people who are suffering from our neglect of providing enough shelter for those who have none. The dignity and value of every human being must be protected by providing more shelter. Enid citizens need to care more.
Yes, there are caring organizations, ministries, resources, churches, volunteers and individuals who care and provide some shelter, food, clothing and some pleasures of life. Thank God for every one of them.
We need more. Yes, it has complicated solutions, but we must try harder to find solutions.
I speak to our mayor, Enid citizens, our city council members, churches, owners of empty buildings that could be converted as shelters with bathrooms. Let us care more about the unsheltered of our city. Let’s provide funding for such. Are there unused COVID funds? I know the issue is complicated. Let’s care and act!
Karen Sue Womack
Enid
