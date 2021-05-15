We can’t let Republicans change history
Remember the Alamo. Remember the Maine. Remember Pearl Harbor.
Let’s add — Remember the Insurrection. After all, it was the first time our Capitol has been breached since 1812 when the British did it.
The Republicans are trying to deny that the insurrection occurred, and they describe it as a Trump tail-gate party that turned into a picnic. We need a commission to bring out the truth, which will include Trump’s call to “go to war,” as well as the treasonous acts of Senators Cruz, Holley and Lankford.
Republicans are trying to change history and we should not let them. Blood was lost, and people died, because of Trump’s Big Lie and because of the acts of his delusional base of idiots and misfits.
The Republican Party has now become an erratic institution, and its members are no longer worthy of our support.
Lyle Rader
Enid
