Dear Mr. Harrison, I read your letter to the editor entitled "Actions are embarrassing."
Firstly, sir, I congratulate your family on their accomplishments you listed. However, sir, they are not the only ones in this country who have accomplishments that benefitted America over its history.
Secondly, my suspicion is that, truthfully, you don't know very many of the people in Enid. Calling Enid citizens "fools" indicates that your level of intelligence is pretty low.
Thirdly, accusing the Enid citizens of being "selfish" relative to wearing masks is without merit. For your edification, the mask issue was discussed openly in several City Council meetings with both sides afforded time to express their opinions and supporting data. The actual scientific studies advise that only the N95 masks " may" slow the spread of viruses. The rest of the available masks are virtually worthless.
As for your statement that you will never wear red again or step foot in Oklahoma, I totally agree. We don't need or want you. If you want to wear a mask, wear one. If you want to take the shot, take it. Just don't be telling the rest of us what to do or defaming our community. We will make our own decisions.
Lantz Cole
Enid
