Mr. Mayor, you are not my father.
When we are children, our parents look after us and try to ensure we do not do something stupid and hurt ourselves.
When we are young adults, it is incumbent on ourselves to not perform acts that can lead to injuring ourselves. Often as young adults, we ignore the inevitable and suffer the consequences.
As we get older and more mature, we gain wisdom and move to a more sensible living style. Suddenly with this pandemic, you have decided we need to give up our freedom simply because we are old.
Sir, we are not senile. We have gained the wisdom through time to properly protect ourselves. We are better at it than the younger people you are allowing to go about their business.
Yes, we are more at risk. We, however, are also more adept at ensuring our our safety.
Let us continue to live our lives sensibly, as we have learned to do.
Robert Bracken
Waukomis
