LETTER: We are entitled to our opinions
About two weeks ago, before Christmas, I received mail about Governor Stitt’s “Catch and Release Policy.” It talks about Kevin Stitt’s early release of criminals.
Two sources are listed: Human Rights Defense Center, 11.19; and The Oklahoman, 2-24-21.
This mail reminds me of the Howell Family. I do not support Kevin Stitt’s decision to commute the killer of their member from death to life.
I know they are those who will, and do, disagree with me on this matter. They are entitled to their opinions and I am entitled to mine.
Bill Sheets
Enid
