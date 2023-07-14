Water needed to help supply local water stations
Water is a basic need. It doesn’t matter what path you take in life (or where life takes you), you need access to water to survive. It’s hot. You can get dehydrated real quick.
In the hot summer months, that need for water becomes more important for all our neighbors.
If you are able to donate water or Gatorade, Enid Street Outreach could use some more. You bring these items to 616 W. Randolph parking lot on Tuesday or Thursday 9 a.m. to noon or message us on Facebook. We can pick up donations.
The next few days will be extremely hot and humid. Please check on neighbors, pets and those outside. Hydration is the key to regulating body temperature. Drink water.
Our water stations are at downtown breezeway, Public Library of Enid and Garfield County outside under the pergola, Government Springs Park east side by the bathrooms.
Enid Street Outreach is nonprofit organization in Enid. Chris Feeney is the executive director and Rhonda Stevison is chief operating officer. We accept donations through PayPal on our website enidsos.org.
Cynthia Stevison
Enid
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.