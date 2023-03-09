Ward 2 voters should re-elect Norwood
On April 4, the voters of Ward 2 are choosing their commissioner for the next 4 years.
I encourage everyone in Ward 2 to re-elect Derwin Norwood. Derwin and I served together for the citizens of Enid. I found Derwin to be a man of principles and integrity. He is reliable and honest.
As the former mayor of Enid, I encourage you to exercise your vote for Derwin Norwood.
Bill Shewey
Enid, former mayor
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.