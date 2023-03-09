Ward 2 voters should re-elect Norwood

On April 4, the voters of Ward 2 are choosing their commissioner for the next 4 years.

I encourage everyone in Ward 2 to re-elect Derwin Norwood. Derwin and I served together for the citizens of Enid. I found Derwin to be a man of principles and integrity. He is reliable and honest.

As the former mayor of Enid, I encourage you to exercise your vote for Derwin Norwood.

Bill Shewey

Enid, former mayor

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you