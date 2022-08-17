From inside the jail, staff perspective.
On the fence about the upcoming vote for the expansion of the Garfield County Detention Facility?
Let me give you a few things to consider before you are at the ballot box. Aside from the obvious of addressing the continued overcrowding for the past decade, this expansion would provide space that would greatly benefit not only the facility, but also our community. Mandating that inmates do something positive with their time in our facility, like learning life skills, job-based education, or working towards and/or earning their GED, decreases the likelihood of reoffending and increases the chance of changing their life direction. As an employee of the GCDF, I can vouch for the need of spaces for these things. The proposed new housing units will be for lower custody inmates (non-violent) who have made a mistake and have a chance to correct it. They will be fully engaged in programs to facilitate those changes.
The effect of the tax increase is minor, 30 cents of every $100.00. Please consider the consequences and ramifications of not having adequate space for inmates and being in violation of the 8th Amendment. Many jails around the country, even Garfield County’s jail in 1999 faced lawsuits regarding inmate’s 8th Amendment rights. Due to lack of space, we are not always able to classify inmates appropriately, meaning non-violent offenders may have to be housed with violent offenders. This is a security risk and a potential liability to the county taxpayers. We are trying to be proactive, not reactive.
In conclusion, voting YES to the expansion of the Garfield County Detention Facility is in the best interest of the community, the employees, as well as a chance for some inmates to redirect their lives towards being productive citizens.
Lt. Sarah Herrera
Garber
