History reveals significant differences in the nature of governments and their effect on their citizens’ freedoms. Governments lean toward fewer freedoms and choice (monopoly, dictatorship, single party, socialism) or greater freedoms and choice (democracy, elections, competition, multiple parties). The election of Donald Trump in 2016 presented some hopes:
1. Elections present choice, substantial consequences that really matter.
2. Americans have reasonably honest, reliable and secure election laws that protect the secret ballot.
3. Americans have the freedom to tell pollsters, family, friends, etc. anything they want about who they intend to vote for and not tell them how they actually voted.
4. When Americans mark their ballots, they can express their true heart about the direction of the country (conservative or liberal).
5. The direction of the country can change substantially when the voting is completed.
6. These same facts and hopes are still alive and well for the 2020 election, and it is not the most important election in the history of America (human tendency to exaggeration, hyperbole and sensationalism).
7. With 2020 winner as yet unknown, I commit to accepting the winner as my president; to not call for or support his immediate impeachment; to not call for or support an investigation to hang over the winner’s head for years that end in nothing; to not support an impeachment proceeding that is doomed to failure; to not call for constitutional changes of the electoral college; to not call for packing or enlarging the Supreme Court. | wish others would do the same.
8. If I vote for the loser, I will continue to work hard with logic, reason and peaceful persuasion to affect a different outcome in 2024.
John L. Scott
Enid
