As executive director of the Enid Regional Development Alliance, my team works hard to recruit businesses and to ensure existing companies are thriving, bringing more high-quality jobs to Enid.
One key partner in economic and community development is Oklahoma Gas and Electric. Most folks think of OG&E as the company that keeps their lights on. But what many do not realize is how involved OG&E is in bringing new opportunities to the communities they serve.
Enid’s partnership with OG&E has made rural broadband possible for tens of thousands of residents and businesses, while further strengthening our electrical grid.
OG&E is a part of our community, with 54 employees who live and work in Enid along with other employee volunteers who donated more than 1,385 hours in the Enid area over the last four years. The company is also one of the top contributors to education through ad valorem taxes, paying more than $5.6 million in property taxes to support our local public schools over the last six years.
The company continues to provide electricity at one of the lowest rates in the nation. Additionally, OG&E’s money-saving program SmartHours allows their customers to save significantly over the summer by reducing their electricity usage during peak hours and providing low pricing during off-peak hours.
OG&E’s contributions go well beyond supplying reliable, affordable electricity to Enid. Because of OG&E’s dedication to Enid through community development, volunteerism and donations, our city is stronger.
I encourage everyone to vote yes on June 28 to approve Enid’s franchise agreement with OG&E. Let’s continue forward with a company that truly energizes Enid.
Lisa Powell, ERDA Executive Director
