In response to Clay Horning’s op-ed from the Sports section on April 25, “It’s the wrong law, for the wrong reasons, at the wrong time,” regarding SB2, which claims to protect women’s sports:
The NCAA stands ready to take the Women’s College World Series out of Oklahoma, plus numerous regional NCAA tournaments in other sports, in response to SB2. This bill targets transgendered athletes and takes the position that “males” should not be competing in women’s sports.
But Horning shows that the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association (OSSAA) has had this covered since 2015 via “a policy requiring male-to-female transgender athletes to complete at least one year of hormone therapy before becoming eligible to perform in girls sports ...” and he continues that this policy “mirrors the NCAA’s, in place to protect female athletes from the competitive advantage male-to-female transgender athletes who have gone through no treatment might enjoy.”
The numbers of “yea” and “nay” votes by legislators are pathetically lopsided and don’t tell the whole story.
It turns out that all 68 votes in favor of SB2 in the House were by Republicans (with 14 excused) and all 18 who voted against it were Democrats (with 1 excused).
In the Senate, 38 voted to pass SB2 (37 Republicans and 1 Democrat) and all 8 who voted against it were Democrats.
Elections have consequences.
SB2 is essentially a solution in search of a problem and a thinly disguised effort by Republican legislators to deny transgendered athletes the same rights and privileges as other athletes. The lack of balance in our legislature will only produce more lopsided, discriminatory votes. I urge my fellow Oklahomans, vote people before party.
Nancy J. Presnall, Chair
Garfield County Democratic Party
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.