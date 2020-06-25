My name is Tyson Burpo, and my vote is Cory Rink for sheriff.
I’m graduated from Garber High School in 2005. I first met Cory my eighth grade year at a track meet in Covington in 2001.
He wasn't like any other guy I had met from another school. In those days, many guys had an arrogance about them, especially from rival schools like Covington and Garber.
No. He actually walked up to me, greeted me with the firmest handshake that anyone my age had given me, and said "Nice to meet you, my name is Cory Rink."
That caught me a bit off guard because it was like he was a grown man in his personality and mannerisms, but I appreciated that very much. He was immediately receptive and friendly to me.
In the fall of 2002, I started working at the Covington Sale Barn. He too had begun employment there. That’s when I first got a glimpse of his work ethic.
When others would complain because it was hot/cold or the mud was too deep to walk through, Cory would always reply with "a man needs to make money somehow" and keep pushing on until the last cow was pinned up or loaded out. That let me and everyone else know he had a man's values and mentality even at a young age.
Later after high school, we both joined our respective volunteer fire departments; he Covington and I Garber.
Cory doesn't leave until the very last flame is put out or until the last patient is taken care of, or until the last family member is taken care of. He always takes the extra steps to make sure that a “call” is well done and completely handled.
I think he is the clear choice for sheriff in 2020.
Tyson Burpo
Garber
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.