I have known Dariel Momsen both on a personal and a professional level.
Personally, I have seen him support our rural school systems and the Drummond community as a whole.
Professionally, we have worked together, as he has investigated and worked to end child abuse, domestic violence and sexual assault in our rural communities. I have seen him offer support to many families and victims of crime.
Dariel will bring integrity, dedication and dignity to the office of sheriff.
It is my honor to recommend and vote for Dariel Momsen as our next sheriff of Garfield County.
Michelle R. Baldwin
Enid
