In response to the front page article July 7 about the chopper pilot: U.S. helicopter pilots in South Vietnam were fearless!
Bob Jones
Enid
ENID — Services for Rosemary Hinkle, 66, Enid, are 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home. Visitation is Monday, July 12 from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences to www.ladusauevans.com.
PONCA CITY — Dallas Winter, 94, died July 7. A celebration of life service will be held at St. Paul's Methodist Church in Ponca City Saturday at 2 p.m. Arrangements: Trout Funeral Home & Crematory, Ponca City.
