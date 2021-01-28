Letter: Unsheltered deserve compassionate attention
We are Us. The beautiful unsheltered deserve and must receive our compassionate attention.
We do not know their stories‚ what final straw in their lives put them in the position of homelessness — and, actually, it is none of our business. I witnessed how very damaging judgment is to humanity at Thursday night’s City Commission meeting from equally beautiful people who would, after the meeting, be returning home to warmth and safety. HOME — warm beds, food and drink, perhaps the loving arms of family — how lovely. There were words that sounded very much like “not in my backyard” and, actual words “thank you for all you’ve done to take care of our ‘public health problem’” — as if the unsheltered were REFUSE, instead of beautiful people in need of REFUGE. Mr. Ezzell said it well: “These are PEOPLE!”
The beautiful unsheltered are YOU and ME — WE are the unsheltered — intimately connected to one another in the most magnificent and wonderful way. Kind and compassionate care for this beautiful group of people is kind and compassionate care for us all. We must open our eyes and see they are beautiful, worthy souls, deserving of everything life has on offer for them — just as all are beautiful, worthy, and deserving — just as beautiful, worthy and deserving as each of us that would look at them through eyes of judgement, disdain, and condemnation.
We are us. May we hold one another in deep love and compassion, bending to lift each other up, so that we create a world in which none are hungry, none are unsheltered, none are ignored — none are forgotten. Thank you and peace to us all.
Erika Gargis
Enid
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.