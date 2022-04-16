Imagine in December a display of books about all aspects of Christmas, including a book on Mary, Joseph and the baby Jesus.
Would a book about the birth of Jesus fall under the ban of books that deal with topics of sex, sexual orientation and gender identity? After all, we are talking about a miraculous conception and a family consisting of a man and woman (that’s gender identity right there!) and even sexual orientation (making the assumption that Mary and Joseph are both straight.)
There are unintended consequences to the recent library board’s decision to ban certain books in library displays.
The Rev. Scott Spencer,
Oklahoma City
Former Enid resident
