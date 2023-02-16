Enid has a very unholy problem, an Antichrist problem, draped in the verbiage and title of Christianity.
Let’s be clear up front. This is not about atheists, agnostics, or people of any other faith. Most of them are doing a better job of following Christ than the bulk of Christians around here. It is not about flawed people who strive to walk in Christ’s teachings of love, grace, inclusion and justice. And it’s not about people in the last category who have different understandings and opinions than my own. Ultimately, we’re all imperfect in our understanding.
But our very unchristian problem does disguise itself as Christian — true evil usually does. And when a supposed Christian pastor invokes the name of Christ to champion the election of a white supremacist, we are facing evil. When a so-called pastor extols Identity Evropa, a white supremacist mob, and the supposed superiority of “Western Civilization,” we are facing evil. When an organizer and recruiter for a white supremacist mob is elevated to public office, we are facing evil.
I think most of us can look at white nationalism and Nazism and say “I am not that.” But it’s not that easy. Dietrich Bonhoeffer, a true servant of Christ martyred by the Nazis, reminds us: “Silence in the face of evil is itself evil: God will not hold us guiltless. Not to speak is to speak. Not to act is to act.” We should be outraged. But if action does not follow outrage, we are complicit with evil.
So let us stand. Let us peacefully resist and disrupt. To paraphrase the late John Lewis, let us get in good trouble, necessary trouble, and help redeem the soul of Enid.
Rev. Fr. James Neal
Holy Cross Orthodox-Catholic Church, Enid
