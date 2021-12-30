The New York Times published an article discussing Enid’s recent city council elections, peoples’ reactions to mask mandates, and how that intersects with culture. One woman she felt being required to wear a mask was akin to the rape she’d survived. Another, more prominent voice was Melissa Crabtree’s.
Ms. Crabtree spoke of being vilified by others alien to Enid. This saddens me. The few, the loud, the troll, create enmity from friendship. Who comprises her “us”? Only Christians? Are Black and Latino/a/x peoples included? Are Jewish people like me excluded?
Ms. Crabtree home-schooled her son. Did he and others have access to biology, chemistry and physics labs, learn facility with micropipettes and iterative processes? How variants evolve? We New Yorkers worry about this, and about the Great Plains more generally. Will climate change cause another Dust Bowl? Will Big Ag take over seed production, ending small farms? Can we stop unsafe pesticides risking farmers’ and consumers’ health? Wouldn’t everyone prefer working on a windmill or solar array that doesn’t ever explode the way refineries do?
I am sorry people were mean to you. Their vitriol isn’t specific to Enid, rural people or Christians. Trolls insult all of us. My Amer-Asian children endure slurs whenever they leave urban areas; it’s isolating for all. They are as American as your kids, and all of us should be welcome all over.
We want you to thrive, and we hope you want us to do so as well. And … college isn’t an “indoctrination.” Seems to me people who tell you to cut off an opportunity are the ones trying to limit you and your children’s futures.
Your neighbor,
Carin Barbanel
New York, N.Y.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.