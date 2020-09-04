Oh boy, did this column (Opinion, Dave Ruthenberg, “COVID numbers, politics and piety”) trigger me! Finally, I feel the need to speak out. Mr. Ruthenberg is blasting the QAnon folly that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s death rate is wrong because it includes people who died from other causes in addition to COVID-19, that the real death rate is much lower as it should be only for those who died from COVID itself. Wrong! Wrong! Wrong!
I have emphysema (COPD), a serious lung condition. I also have myasthenia gravis, an autoimmune disease that attacks both my muscles and nerves. As of now, I’m doing OK (thank you for asking!) as long as I have my oxygen cannula shoved up my nose (you think a mask is a pain? Try this with a walker!), and I take my large handful of medications.
If, God forbid, I should contract COVID, I will most likely die. It will attack my lungs, where it usually goes first. They are already in trouble from the COPD, so add the assault from COVID and it’s a really horrible way to go.
Ever go swimming, dive too deep and barely make it back up to the air? You know the feeling of running out of air, but with COVID, there’s no air to get to. Think about that, Mr. Ruthenberg. No COVID, no problem for me or all the others who are already sick. Add the virus, were in big trouble. We’ll likely die because of it.
So stop your ridiculous, political nonsense. You say we’re politicizing this pandemic? What is this rant of yours but a political screed? Throw in Nancy Pelosi into an argument about numbers. What has she got to do with it except to throw politics in?
While we’re at it, maybe you’d like to enlighten me as to what literary awards you’ve earned?
Susan Lang
Enid
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.