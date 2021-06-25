Dear Editor,
A few days before Memorial Day, I stopped by the Vietnam Memorial Wall located at Woodring Airport to pay respect to the names engraved there.
I walked up to panel 13 and took four quarters from my pocket and placed one over four names, and held them in place with scotch tape. I have a recording on my phone of the song, “Taps As You Never Heard” played by 13-year-old Melissa Venema from Holland. Being by myself I played this song, allowed a tear to fall, saluted the wall and left.
Now, for those who would ask why I would leave quarters, it is a Vietnam tradition.
When a nickel is left it means you knew that soldier, and a dime means you were in the service at the same time. But, when a quarter is left, it means you were with that soldier when they were killed.
A week later, I happened to be back out at the Barnstormer Restaurant at the airport next to the Wall. Out of curiosity, I walked to panel 13 and to my amazement, all of the quarters were still where I placed them. It made my day to think of the respect given to the soldiers by others visiting the wall with the quarters being untouched. Respect given to those young men and women who gave their lives, The Ultimate Sacrifice, for All of Us!
Jerry Castor
Enid
