To the editor:
I feel that in Oklahoma it should be illegal for any reason to require a so-called COVID-19 “vaccine card”, “vaccine verification”, “vaccine passport”, “immunity passport”, “freedom passport”, “health certificate”, “travel pass” or any form thereof by included, but not limited to, any international, interstate or intrastate business, school, college or university, any venue, or any event operating in Oklahoma, any form of government, or as a condition of entry, travel, employment or participation.
William Maul
Enid
