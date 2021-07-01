LGBTQ+ existence Is not a religion
This is in reference to recent uproar over Pride displays at Enid Public Library. LGBTQ+ existence is not a religion. We choose our religion. No one chooses to be the source of ridicule or judgement based on who they are or who they love.
Applying guidelines for library administration intended for offering equitable access for all religions is completely irrelevant as far as the Pride displays at Enid Public Library. An LGBTQ+ person’s rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness in no way tramples the rights of those who oppose their existence based on religious beliefs. Demanding that your faith justify removal of LGBTQ+ Pride displays and highlighted literature is as close to an imposition of religious law I’ve seen. We have no right to impose our religious beliefs on others. You can hold any belief you wish, but you do not get to decide that other people have to follow that belief.
If you’re truly concerned about our children, let’s talk suicide. Suicide is the second leading cause of death among young people ages 10 to 24.
LGBTQ+ youth are almost five times as likely to have attempted suicide compared to heterosexual youth.
However, research shows that having even ONE accepting adult in their life reduces the risk of a suicide by 40%. One affirming and accepting adult can save a life. Imagine the impact of feeling celebrated and safe in a public space like a library.
Instead of manufacturing outrage over issues that in no way impede on our rights to practice our own faith, let’s actually live our beliefs and love our neighbors. If that fails, treat it like any other issue in this community that makes you uncomfortable (homelessness, poverty, hunger, unavailability of healthcare, etc) and look the other way.
Kendall Chmielewski
Waukomis
