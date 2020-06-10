What a thought-provoking column by Kathryn Jean Lopez, “The real lesson of love” (Enid News & Eagle, June 2, A4). She referenced an artist’s image of Jesus falling under the weight of the cross. The caption showed Him saying, “I can’t breathe.”
Of course, this brings to mind Mr. Floyd’s last words. Lopez calls us to “see the dignity that God has given us all through his son, Jesus Christ.”
But think about the Crucifixion. Because of the physical demands on the body hanging on the cross, the cause of death was most likely asphyxiation. It may not have been included in the Seven Last Words of Christ, but I can’t help believing He said, “I can’t breathe” as He was dying for my sins. I’m forever grateful.
Verna Froese of Lawrence, Kansas, graduated from Enid High School in the mid-1970s.
