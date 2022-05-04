Some people never change their opinion because it's been in the family for generations. That's the way it is with Oklahoma voters, who have always voted Republican, because that is what their daddies did, and their grand-daddies did. Well, let me tell you, this is not the party of your daddies or your grand-daddies.

Now, the Republican Party stands for banning books, and for passing laws that make it harder for people to vote. They are more concerned about Culture Wars than they are on needed legislation. None of our senators voted for the COVID-19 bill, and none voted for the infrastructure bill, which Oklahoma needed, and which had been on Trump's agenda for his entire term. I want people that will roll up their sleeves and negotiate rather than just sit back and vote no on everything.

Oklahoma people benefitted from both those bills, and we have Democrats to thank for that.

The Republican Party no longer stands for law and order, as evidenced by their acquittal of Donald Trump, who holds the distinction of being the only president who has been impeached twice. Ignoring subpoenas and obstructing justice is now their hallmark.

Our democracy is under attack, and we need to get rid of the attackers.

I think your daddy and your grand-daddy would want you to use your old noggin and decide whether or not you want your books banned or your votes discounted.

Lyle Rader, Enid