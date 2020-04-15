January 12, 1950 - April 13, 2020 Visitation for Billy is 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 14, 2020, at Dugger Funeral Home, Garber. Service 11 a.m. Thursday at Garber Cemetery. Public is welcome. Please join in a procession that will leave the funeral home at 10:45 a.m. and drive through co-op ele…