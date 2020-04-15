I do not understand people’s disregard for the amended emergency declaration in effect in the city of Enid.
Everyday I see people going about their daily routines as if there is nothing wrong. They are not only putting their lives in danger but everyone else's.
They might not be concerned about catching the virus and dying, but they need to think of their fellow citizens and understand that if we continue to disregard the stay-at-home policies we are asking for the virus to explode in our communities.
It only takes one person to infect a large population. Please, if you don't care about yourself, think of your fellow citizen. Ask yourself if what you are out doing is so important it warrants risking someone's life.
Let's all work together to keep our community safe. Think of all the individuals that have already died and ask yourself if you want to be the reason that more people die.
I too want things to return to "normal" as soon as possible, but the sooner we take this seriously and all do our part the sooner we can all get back to living the lives that we want.
Sandy Abernathy
Enid
