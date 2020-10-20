Regarding the letter to the editor “Stolen sign” (Oct. 9, Enid News & Eagle):
There is no way a Trump supporter would take your sign.
Just as a Trump supporter would not pick up dog feces out of your yard.
Nothing says “I’m ignorant” more than supporting “Sleepy” Joe.
As for your sign, I would suppose it was a Biden supporter that took your sign as Biden supporters believe that whatever is yours should be everyone’s.
Biden supporters think they are entitled to get something for nothing.
Eddy Reed
Enid
