There is no right to fight animals
The recent story about the efforts of the so-called Oklahoma Gamefowl Commission — with its $41,000 in donations to state senators and representatives to try to buy off legislators and gut the state’s voter-approved anti-cockfighting law — lets the cockfighters get away with a pack of lies. They are cockfighters and not “criminal justice advocates.” That’s a masquerade that anyone with a wit of sense can see.
To decriminalize animal fighting while marching under the popular banner of “criminal justice reform” diminishes the efforts of real reform in a state with a high incarceration rate. The six — SIX — individuals in Oklahoma who have gone to jail or prison for cockfighting since enactment of the voter-approved law 20 years ago are serial felons, and their arrests remind us that cockfighting is typically bound up with other crimes, including money laundering, narcotics trafficking and a range of violent crimes.
The cockfighters claim that they are “sick and tired of seeing their rights stripped away.” Voters forbid this form of animal cruelty in an overwhelming fashion, including in Garfield County. Oklahoma voters followed the lead of every other state in banning the violent death-sport of staged combat between animals with knives strapped to their legs.
There is no “right to animal fighting” anywhere in our state or federal constitutions. What “rights” are they referring to? Most states banned animal fighting in the 19th — NINETEENTH — century.
It is alarming that lawmakers are even giving these organized crime associations a serious hearing at the Oklahoma State Capitol. In the small number of cases where there has been enforcement of the state’s voter-approved anti-cockfighting law, prosecutors used the meaningful and appropriate penalty provisions in the statute to take dangerous career criminals off the streets.
I am a native of Enid and an animal welfare advocate. It is time for lawmakers to tell the cockfighters to accept that Oklahoma has banned these spectacles of animal cruelty.
Louisa McCune
Oklahoma City
