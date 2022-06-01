The Uvalde massacre is the most heartbreaking of 200-plus mass shootings in America this year (so far — who’s next?). Predictably, Democrats propose solutions which Republicans quickly shoot down (saying mental health, not guns, is the problem). But the Buffalo shooter knew what he was doing. Killing Black people was logical to him because he sincerely believed in “race replacement.” He wasn’t insane — he was deluded (Tucker Carlson, there’s blood on your hands). Weeding out bad guys requires mental screening, and the logical folks to screen are those trying to buy guns (try getting that past the NRA!).
Some Republicans want MORE GUNS — does that work? After the 2019 EI Paso killings, the Texas legislature moved swiftly… to make guns easier to obtain (the blood of Uvalde children is on their hands). Arming teachers (armor-clad shooters don’t fear police, but are terrified of kindergarten teachers?) doesn’t prevent attacks BEFORE they start, and don’t make churches or supermarkets safer, either.
Apparently, Republican rationale for inaction is the gun lobby’s insistence that their rights will be infringed upon. Expanded background checks and a few days wait to buy guns might eliminate some killers, but this inconvenience is just too big a sacrifice for impatient gun lovers. And despite NRA fear mongering, no major political figure (except Beto O’Rourke) suggests confiscating firearms.
Even Justice Scalia, architect of the 2008 Heller decision, said “Like most rights, the Second Amendment IS NOT UNLIMITED,” (my emphasis) and there was no right “to keep and carry any weapon whatsoever in any manner whatsoever and for whatever purpose.”
Maybe America’s worst mental health crisis consists of the tiny, brain-dead minds of those Republicans who won’t consider Democrat proposals, yet refuse to offer cogent solutions of their own. And until they do, there’s blood on their hands.
Court “Corndog” Atchinson,
Enid
