Enid, OK (73701)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High 69F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 54F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.