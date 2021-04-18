I found your editorial on the oil industry thought-provoking. I think there is a future for oil, even if we don’t burn it and pollute the air. Climate change is a reality. There are holes in the ozone. Polar ice caps and glaciers are melting.
Cars replaced horses, but only for transportation. Horses are still with us. Oil companies can find creative ways to make a future for their businesses. We can’t stay in a rut just because “that’s the way we’ve always done it.” Oil has been king for 100 years. About time for a change.
Back in about 1986 or so, I drove to California, through the Mojave Desert, from Wichita, Kan. There were wind energy farms in the Mojave Desert then, 34 years ago. It took longer than it had to for alternative energy to be more widespread, because of big oil money. It took longer than it should to make electric cars available — again (there were electric cars early in the 20th century). The car industry didn’t want to let go of their gas cars. And it is dishonest to pretend for 34 years that we can’t have wind farms everywhere.
Margaret Tivis Warren, Enid
