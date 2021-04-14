On Monday, March 29, about 1:30 p.m. I came out of the Walmart on Garriott. I had a purse and a Walmart sack with purchases when the wind hit me with such force that I could barely stand up. I had to walk facing the wind and it seemed to me I was going two steps backwards and one step forward.
I got close to the curb and grabbed ahold of a post. I noticed a woman in an SUV motioning for me to go in front of her, but I could not let go of the pole for fear of falling. I had a knee replacement and my other knee doesn’t work well. The next thing I know she puts her vehicle in park, jumps out, comes over to me and asks if she can help me to my car. I said, “Yes.” She immediately got between me and the wind, grasped my arm firmly and help me to my car.
She was a Godsend. She inquired if I would need help after I got home. I told her “no” because my car would be in the garage out of the wind.
I just wanted people in Enid to know there are good, kind people willing to lend a helping hand by just observing others.
I did not get the lady’s name. She was young to me, brown hair, a beautiful smile and a lovely face. She told me she was picking up her mother and son who were in Walmart.
I am so grateful for her kindness and this is the only way I knew to let her know. Hopefully she reads the Enid News. Thank you, kind lady, may God bless you richly.
Villa Goodson
Enid
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.