On Monday, March 29, about 1:30 p.m. I came out of the Walmart on Garriott. I had a purse and a Walmart sack with purchases when the wind hit me with such force that I could barely stand up. I had to walk facing the wind and it seemed to me I was going two steps backwards and one step forward.

I got close to the curb and grabbed ahold of a post. I noticed a woman in an SUV motioning for me to go in front of her, but I could not let go of the pole for fear of falling. I had a knee replacement and my other knee doesn’t work well. The next thing I know she puts her vehicle in park, jumps out, comes over to me and asks if she can help me to my car. I said, “Yes.” She immediately got between me and the wind, grasped my arm firmly and help me to my car.

She was a Godsend. She inquired if I would need help after I got home. I told her “no” because my car would be in the garage out of the wind.

I just wanted people in Enid to know there are good, kind people willing to lend a helping hand by just observing others.

I did not get the lady’s name. She was young to me, brown hair, a beautiful smile and a lovely face. She told me she was picking up her mother and son who were in Walmart.

I am so grateful for her kindness and this is the only way I knew to let her know. Hopefully she reads the Enid News. Thank you, kind lady, may God bless you richly.

Villa Goodson

Enid

