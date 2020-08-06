Howdy folks,
As you look back into our country’s history from the frozen winters of Valley Forge, to the terrible battles of the Civil War, from the World Wars of I and II to the frozen battle fields of Korea and the jungles of Vietnam and more recently in Iraq and Afghanistan, the best America has to offer and their families have made untold sacrifices. Way too many times they made the ultimate sacrifice.
Why would they do this? One reason. They love Old Glory and want it to always wave over the land of the free. We are now seeing our millionaire professional athletes showing great disrespect to our military and to our flag. The flag of the country that gave them the opportunity to become multimillionaires in the first place. We are also seeing a big push for mail-in voting. Why? Well, a lot of nefarious reasons. It’s not safe to go vote, or the lines are too long, or a multitude of other ridiculous reasons. Is this the scared and whiney and lazy nation we have become?
Like many of you, our grandfathers served our country, our father served our country and Larry and I served our country. After all the sacrifices the men and women of our military have made and continue to make to this day, nobody will ever make me kneel to Old Glory and nobody is ever going to tell me I have to use mail-in voting.
Keep smiling,
Rick Simpson
Enid, Okla. (where turn signals are optional)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.