The cost of voting no
Garfield County voters face an important decision on May 9, 2023, on whether to approve a sales tax increase of 3 cents on $10 or reject it. The real decision being made with this vote is whether to continue the high-risk gamble of failing to meet basic standards for jails or be proactive in avoiding much more costly consequences. This isn’t new to Garfield County. It is the same situation voters faced in 1999 when the Department of Justice intervened. Thus, the new jail was built.
It is impossible for all voters to gain a full understanding of the issues or realize the efforts that have been made to avoid the proposed expansion of our jail. The Criminal Justice Authority has worked for the past 3 years evaluating, discussing, planning and creating a plan of action to address the overcrowding and mental health crisis that has impacted our jail for over 13 years. Extensive efforts have been made to minimize the need for expansion. The plan established was not created overnight or without thought. It was presented and discussed in open meetings for years. No one has hidden the plan. It’s been as transparent as it could ever be. Numerous invites have gone out to the public to get informed. A criminal justice system assessment has been requested to assist in identifying the bottlenecks and reduce the need for infrastructure expansion.
The only thing left is for the county to expand the jail to accommodate the criminal justice system that exists, and that the voters have supported, knowingly or unknowingly. Hopefully in the future the horse is put before the cart and further expansion will never be needed. But for now, the only option is to vote YES, or pay a higher price later.
Ben Crooks
Garfield County Detention Facility administrator
