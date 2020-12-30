Oh my gosh!
That was my reaction to Jeff Mullin’s op-ed ("COLUMN: Hope comes down at Christmas and brings light to a dark world") in the Dec. 20, 2020, newspaper.
Mr. Mullin equates the “most remarkable scientific and medical miracle of the modern era, the swift development of a vaccine against the coronavirus” to the birth of Jesus, the Christ child? Really? Come on!
Jesus Christ fulfilled the promised Messiah prophecy to save mankind’s hearts and souls. The vaccine was developed to save bodies (and to pad someone’s coffers because no one develops anything for free).
Yes, the vaccine does bring hope — just not the same hope as the Christ child.
Merry Christmas!
Donna R. Patocka
Enid
