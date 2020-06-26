I have had the honor and privilege of working with Deputy Dariel Momsen, Deputy Cory Rink and Sheriff Jody Helm for over four years as a dispatcher for the greater Garfield County area.
While all three men have impressive resumes and years of experience, there is one candidate who has consistently maintained his commitment to honor, respect and serve every citizen with the same kindness and consideration. That candidate is Cory Rink.
Cory always made sure he kept himself between me and each potential suspect. He was willing to explain why he chose to preform a certain task and made it a point to drive me around to all corners of the county.
Cory also drove me around all the small towns in the county and talked about the various residents and their needs. He explained how living out in the country and in the small towns was different then living in the city. He explained the importance of the deputies patrolling out there and how their needs varied from the citizens who lived in Enid city limits. He would take me out to some of the spots in the county that were known trouble spots for the deputies and explain what the main issues were.
While on numerous ride-alongs, we would have to stop at the jail, to either drop off paperwork, serve an inmate with a warrant or to book a new inmate. Cory always treated the inmates as decent human beings and with the most respect.
Cory is the best candidate for the job because he is honest, hard-working and is willing to put forth the work needed to make Garfield County the best place to live, work and play in Oklahoma
Sincerely, Erin Land, former 911 dispatcher for the GCSO, is an Enid resident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.