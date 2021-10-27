How lucky we are in Enid to have such great local businesses that are invested in our community!
Evans Pharmacy on Willow Street provided much needed flu shots to our residents at all three locations last week. Many of our residents have no transportation, no primary care doctor, and their willingness to dedicate their time and their services to our vulnerable seniors is very much appreciated.
A special thank you to Brylyn Adams, LPN, for giving the shots and Kristi Nunley, HR, who took care of all the paperwork . They were wonderful with our residents and we appreciate all of their hard work to make this possible.
On behalf of our residents and staff,
Sandy Griffin
Service Coordinator
Meadows Point Apts. La Mesa Point Apts. Civitan Homes
