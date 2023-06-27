Thanks to all who made Chautauqua a success
On behalf of the Enid Chautauqua Council, I want to voice a sincere thanks to everyone who made this year’s Chautauqua in the Park a success.
Over 1,300 people from Enid and surrounding areas, including 28 students from NOC and NWOSU, visited the Humphrey Heritage Village at the Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center to enjoy Summer Chautauqua this year. In addition, over 80 student pilots were treated to a special presentation at Vance Air Force Base.
Our five “American Aviation” scholars thoroughly enjoyed Enid’s hospitality as well as their stay at Enid’s Glo Best Western. They offered high praise of the hotel facility as well as its central location where they could easily walk to downtown businesses and restaurants.
Thank you, Jake Krumwiede and the staff and volunteers from the Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center for all the hard work and extra hours. Thank you, Enid News & Eagle, for your outstanding coverage and publicity of Chautauqua programming. Thanks, Dr. Wayne McMillin and Northwestern for hosting the evenings when we were threatened of severe weather. Thanks, Mike Gwinnup and Don Johnson for making the arrangements for the scholars to tour Vance.
Special thanks for the financial support provided by this year’s Major Sponsors: Park Avenue Thrift, Rick’s Pharmacy, and Visit Enid!
And finally, a big thanks to all of you whose attendance and monetary donations make Enid Summer Chautauqua possible every year.
Mary McDonald, president
Enid Chautauqua Council
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.