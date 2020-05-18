The first of July will see the changing of the guard in the principal’s office at Enid High School. After four years as principal, Dudley Darrow is moving up to be the assistant superintendent.
I would like to say a personal thank you to Mr. Darrow for his work and dedication to the young adults he has been charged with directing. I’m not saying he always made the right decision, but who in what job ever has?
I can attest that having had two recent graduates, he was always acting in their best interest. Mr. Darrow’s counseling had a direct affect in my son’s college success, and I want to thank him for keeping him in the classes he needed to succeed at the next level.
Common sense, practical thinking and approachability are wonderful traits in a school administrator, and they will serve him well in the superintendent’s office. He will go down with the likes of Selby, Autry, Iselin and Keithley among others, and we are lucky to be keeping him in the district.
Thank you again, Mr. Darrow.
Tom Andrew
1988 EHS Grad
