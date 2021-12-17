Thanks for turning in billfold
To the super nice lady who found my billfold and turned it in at the courthouse, thank you and blessings to you and yours.
W.V. Little
Services celebrating Linda Wiist, will be held 10:00 a.m. today, December 17, in the Cedar Ridge Wesleyan Church. Burial will follow in the Hillsdale Cemetery under the direction of Brown-Cummings Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared at www.Brown-Cummings.com.
Celebration of Life services for James Tate, age 83, of Enid are pending with Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home.
The funeral for Margie Faye Williams, 85, will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Union Chapel Church. Burial will follow at Lyon Valley Cemetery under the direction of Cordry-Gritz Funeral Home.
Funeral Services for Steven Kent Sharkey, 65, Enid, will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home, with burial to follow in Enid Cemetery, under the direction of Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home.
