To the editor:
I want to personally thank you all for the sports coverage over the years and especially this year. I know as a young player, seeing your name in ink is a very special experience.
As a parent, seeing your children recognized for their accomplishments and hard work is hard to equal. As a coach and stats guy, I saw first hand the dedication and hard work late on Fridays.
In a lot of communities the small schools don't get the same consideration as the big programs. That is not the case for the News & Eagle reading area. You guys hit the beat and covered ALL the local sports and players.
A special shoutout to Bruce (Campbell) and Billy (Hefton) for all the years of dedicated coverage of Pioneer sports. Reese (Becker), although new to Enid, you embraced the job and elevated the reporting to new levels, especially on social media. You gave a record setting recruiting class the coverage it deserved. I can't thank you guys enough.
Mike Rich
Enid
