To the editor:
Friday afternoon I realized I needed something from the grocery store if I intended to make a certain item for a coming event. I had the television just on music, and I did not intend to be long, so I just left it on, made sure my little dock was OK, locked the door and left. The store was very busy, so I was gone much longer than I intended.
When I returned home, my lawn had been mowed, but the lawn men were gone. I was so pleased with the work they had done.
Shortly after I had gotten home, my doorbell rang. It was an Enid policeman checking to make sure I was well and not in need of care. The very nice young men who do my lawn were concerned, as they tried to get me to answer the door when they had finished the lawn work.
The officer told me they were so worried they asked the police to check and make sure I was not in need of help. I want to honor these young men for their caring thoughtfulness and the policeman for checking on me. It is such a good feeling to know people care and take measures to show that they do.
Etta Fern VanBuskirk
Enid
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.