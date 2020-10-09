I am pleased to read an uplifting article (Opinion, Dave Ruthenberg, "COLUMN: Trump stares down COVID, outrages critics," Thursday, Enid News & Eagle) about our president.
I believe our president conducted himself wonderfully. He is tested regularly and received medical treatment early.
He did exactly what all of us should do when faced with an illness. See your doctor early! Receive medical care early! This is key for speedy recovery of any illness.
Thank you, Dave Ruthenberg, for your perspective of the encouragement our president gave while he is recovering.
Ruth Ann Miles
Enid
