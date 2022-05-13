Term limits would solve crime problem

America is in the throes of a huge crime wave. Our “leaders” either do not want to fix it or they have no idea how to go about it. Either way it’s terrible for America.

I have been pondering on this for quite some time and after giving it a lot of thought i have come up with the solution. This solution should do the trick plus solve a lot of other problems plaguing the nation along the way. I figure the only way to put a sure fire end to crime is to impose term limits on Congress!

Keep smiling,

Rick Simpson

Enid (where turn signals are optional)

