Term limits would solve crime problem
America is in the throes of a huge crime wave. Our “leaders” either do not want to fix it or they have no idea how to go about it. Either way it’s terrible for America.
I have been pondering on this for quite some time and after giving it a lot of thought i have come up with the solution. This solution should do the trick plus solve a lot of other problems plaguing the nation along the way. I figure the only way to put a sure fire end to crime is to impose term limits on Congress!
Keep smiling,
Rick Simpson
Enid (where turn signals are optional)
