Tell us about what we lost
If you want to change the nation’s opinion of gun laws and background checks:
Tell us what Evelyn’s favorite color was and how she used it in her pictures.
Tell us what Hallie’s favorite animal was. Mine is a polar bear, but I’m guessing she had a different one.
Tell us how William wanted to play the lead in the school play when he was “bigger” or maybe right field like Babe Ruth.
If you want people to listen and respond to the challenges of mental health:
Tell us how Katherine poured her life into a better future for children.
Tell us about how Cynthia worked as a substitute teacher, knowing the teachers she filled in for were as crucial as the students.
Tell us about Mike and his love for those kids and how he wanted everything to be just right for their next day at school.
If you want to change the world, stop telling us about those who take and kill and, instead, tell us about our loss, for it is oh, so very great.
I can hear 9-year-old William — if he had a voice — a few years from now, quoting Shakespeare, “Thy life’s a miracle. Speak yet again.”
The killers are nothing. Those they slaughtered … we’ll never know.
Rev. Dr. John Toles
Enid
