It's pretty clear that Dave "usually wrong but never in doubt" Ruthenberg did not vote by mail in Oklahoma. As one who voted for State Question 802 by mail, I take umbrage at being accused of chicanery (Opinion, "COLUMN: Voting results on Medicaid question raise red flag," July 2). If we are to take Ruthenberg seriously, we have to believe that 94,614 Oklahomans who voted by mail are up to something, or, at the very least, the 76,092 who voted like I did can't be trusted.
He tells us that "independent identification verification requirements have been nearly obliterated."
Wrong again. I obtained my ballot by requesting it online. To get access to the Oklahoma State Election Board portal, I had to provide my first and last name and date of birth. A search was made to find if I had a valid voter ID, which I did.
I then had to provide my Driver License number and last four digits of my Social Security number, attest to citizenship and age requirements and a second search was performed to validate my identity.
Finally, I had to attest to seven statements under penalty of law, provide my full name and complete the "I am not a robot" security feature. I was provided a receipt, and I received my ballots a few days later.
To cast my votes, I marked the ballots, placed them in a special envelope which the state provided, sealed it and placed it in another special envelope on which I had to provide more information, declare, under penalty of law, the truthfulness of my information and my signature and seal it. I had to attach to this envelope a photocopy of my Oklahoma Voter ID card and return everything in a third envelope provided by the state.
I had voted!
Rolf Carlsten
Enid
