The July 2 “Deep End” Column by Dave Ruthenberg (Opinion, "Voting results on Medicaid question raise red flag," July 2) is indeed off the deep end.
Instead of praising the electoral process or pointing out how Oklahoma elections have historically been devoid of fraud, Ruthenberg instead chooses to raise suspicions that somehow voter fraud resulted in the passage of State Question 802. He speculates the large number of mail-in ballots could have resulted in a fraudulent result.
I noticed recently Mr. Ruthenberg lined up for a haircut at one of our local establishments. Guess who wasn't wearing one.
Ruthenberg should be celebrating the fact Oklahomans care enough about their own health and the health of others that they passed State Question 802. The fact he gallivants around town without a face mask might explain why he is quick to suggest the results were fraudulent.
If all of us would take a deep breath and take a slight step either to the left or to the right, we might find our political differences aren't as great as some people make them out to be.
Mr. Ruthenberg, you might think about taking a couple of steps.
Richard Dally
Enid
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.