None have either the power or knowledge to steer the ship of history. Governments, corporations and fanatics benefit from society’s imposed immaturity, a structural irresponsibility.
Oklahoma knows something of this. In early 20th century Southeast Oklahoma, the landlords used up the tenant farmers to deplete the soil and speculate in real estate. The coal miners suffered from low pay, disease and depleted, collapsing mines. In Northeastern Oklahoma, the lead and zinc companies used up miners in terrible living conditions, before leaving areas like Picher largely unlivable. The Blackwell Zinc Company poisoned its namesake. Northwestern Oklahoma depopulated during the Dust Bowl due to the ecological chaos of agrarian markets. Repeatedly, big (and small) business used Oklahoma workers. As the 20th century turned, the spiral of global crises mounted as corporations, competing internationally, sowed “market externalities.”
Liberals worried about pandemics, global warming, etc. call for “the public” (the capitalist state) to hold corporations and individuals responsible for mass ills. Conservatives less concerned by these issues flippantly deny the problems or cite Scripture. Both the liberal and conservative responses default to letting the competing powers do their thing. Governments require a profiteering donor base, while the conservatives repeat the fossil fuel companies (as they have during the entirety of Oklahoma’s existence), talking about individual liberties in an unfree society.
The only population that could have both the interests and the raw economic power to force corporations and governments alike to face these crises is the workers. Workers will lose the most as their de-invested environs deteriorate, while a system of production (that we don’t have a say in) forces everyone to drive cars to produce and transport things that slowly sow future chaos and suffering.
Anyone saying we can’t anticipate the future leaves the future to the powerful.
Nathan Sacket
Aline
