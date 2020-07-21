It says something about our local leaders, our state leaders and our national leaders when our national retail chains care more about us than those supposed “leaders.”
Walmart, Kroger, et al. are mandating face masks for their customers’ well-being.
Our “leaders”? Naw. Are they more terrified of the continued rise of disease, or their jobs in the fall?
It would appear it’s their jobs they fear most, with the vague possibility that taking a stand for what is a tenant of Judeo-Christian doctrine will cost them votes in the fall. I’m talking to you Derwin!
How very sad for them. And how disastrous it will be for us!
Susan Lang
Enid (Ward #5)
