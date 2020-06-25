I am writing in support of David Mason, state Senate candidate.
I have known David for over 10 years, my husband and I were looking for insurance for our business and a fellow friend recommended that we contact David. At the time, David worked for Dillingham Insurance, from the moment I met him I knew he was going to look out for our best interest.
He was honest, professional and a great communicator, which I find very important when it comes to making a sound business decision.
Over time, David has become a very good friend of mine, someone I look up to and have a great deal of respect for. He called me up one day and said he was thinking about running for state Senate, I was ecstatic and told him he would be a great person for the job. Hardworking, honest, dependable, an educator; just what this community needs to represent us at the state level.
I honestly did not pay much attention to the representatives in our state until I joined the Chisholm Board of Education and experienced the teach walkout. I was able to go down to the Capitol and speak to a few of our representatives.
I feel like they did an OK job representing this community, but OK is just not enough. I now realize the significance and the impact these people have on making sound decisions for our community, our school and local businesses.
With our country facing a global pandemic, which has and will cause funding problems for our schools and our community.
I find it especially important that we have a fellow educator and a respectable business person representing us at the state level. Vote David Mason on June 30.
Respectfully,
Danielle Deterding
Enid
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.