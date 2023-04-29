Support May 9 jail sales tax proposal
We have a very important sales tax election coming up on May 9 that will affect our public safety whether it passes or fails.
If it passes it will provide Garfield County with a Detention Center that will meet standards for housing as required by state and federal policies. It will allow for proper staffing, training and separation of violent and non-violent inmates.
Current housing subjects inmates with minor infractions to be housed with inmates detained for assault and murder. The expansion will provide 16,000 additional square feet and allow for 81 additional beds as well as safety and control of the various levels of incarceration and help reduce the possibility of future litigation.
The current operational capacity for inmates is 193. The average number of inmates runs at 222. With that you can see the issue of overcrowding and the dangers involved.
The sales tax will also provide enhanced programs to assist inmates with education, rehabilitation and religious services. If it fails, none of the above will be accomplished, and the excess of maintenance and operation costs will continue to burden the county. The employees at the facility will continue to suffer daily with the overcrowding and unsafe conditions.
The cost for the sales tax is three cents (.03) per every ten dollars ($10) spent. This sales tax will pay the debt service on construction within four years and will then fund the entirety of operational costs forward.
The Detention Center average monthly income is $265,400. The average monthly expenditures run $399,260 creating a deficit requiring the county to fund on a monthly average ($133,860.00).
The sales tax would eliminate the need of county level funding. Garfield County citizens need a successful vote May 9 for everyone’s safety.
Buddy Carroll
Enid
